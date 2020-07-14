Discussion
Hey PH, We originally created Matchstick on StartupBus, a startup competition from New York to New Orleans. After four wild days hacking together an MVP, we took home first place and some bragging rights. 🏆 We recently dug it back up from the GitHub graveyard, completely rebuilt it, and made it a free resource for product teams. That's how https://matchstick.xyz was born. Why Matchstick? As a developer, it is often very tough to pick up on all the design details within mockups that have been given to me. Once, a designer pulled up and sat next to me pointing out everything that needed fixing. That is not a unique experience. Designers and developers often come up with their own process for this design handoff. We built Matchstick to give both designers and developers a tool to help them along. Hope you enjoy it! 🙌
@nikolazaris Looks like there is some dev version deployed, doing calls against a localhost:5000 endpoint ;)
