Matched: Movie App for Couples
Ranked #14 for today
Matched: Movie App for Couples
Swipe to find what to watch together
How many hours have you spent arguing with your partner over what to watch? The Matched App is here to end that debate.
1: Calculate your taste
2: Start swiping together
3: Get a match when you both swipe right
4: Click to stream
Launched in
Movies
,
Couples
,
TV
by
Matched
About this launch
Matched: Movie App for Couples by
Matched
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Movies
,
Couples
,
TV
. Made by
John Juan Lin
and
Justin Messina
. Featured on June 6th, 2022.
Matched
is not rated yet. This is Matched's first launch.
