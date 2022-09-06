Products
matcha
matcha
A new community experience, flow from URL to IRL
We offer you a new community experience flows from URL to IRL as a one-stop, which promote real-world interactions and enables you to find life-time authentic connections. We help you discover friendships that never end online!
Launched in
Social Network
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
by
matcha
About this launch
matcha
A new community experience. Flow from URL to IRL.
matcha by
matcha
was hunted by
Takahiro Morinaga
in
Social Network
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
. Made by
Takahiro Morinaga
and
Ryosuke Takemoto
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
matcha
is not rated yet. This is matcha's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#32
