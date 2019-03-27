Matador is a new app to grow your money by exploring, sharing, and discovering the stock market with your friends. They just launched with nearly $9M in early funding from Accel and Greycroft -- the same backers behind Venmo, Acorns, and Monzo.
Juan Felipe CamposHiring@juannikin · CEO/Founder NomadApp
Congrats on raising the $9M round!! The product is beautiful. Looks like it will be a big hit with the younger crowd. Downloading now :)
Eva Reder@e_reder · Growh Hacker, Traveler, Founder
Love this concept! I haven't been very involved in the stock market. The apps I've tried like eTrade or Robinhood don't get you set up and investing quickly enough. This seems like a good and enjoyable way get into the habit of trading.
