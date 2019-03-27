Log InSign up
Grow your money.

Matador is a new app to grow your money by exploring, sharing, and discovering the stock market with your friends. They just launched with nearly $9M in early funding from Accel and Greycroft -- the same backers behind Venmo, Acorns, and Monzo.
A fintech entering the crowded wealth management space just nabbed nearly $9 million in funding from the VCs that backed Venmo, Monzo and AcornsMatador, a recently launched wealth management platform, announced nearly $9 million in early seed and Series A funding co-led by venture capital firms Accel and Greycroft. Matador co-founder and CEO Jannick Malling told Business Insider that the company will cater to younger, first-time investors by offering a community for them to interact with.
Business Insider
Introducing Matador: a new way grow your money by exploring the stock market with your friends.Over the past year, we've been building a better way for young Americans to grow their money. And today we're pulling back the curtain on Matador, making it available to the general public, and announcing nearly $9M in early financing led by Accel and Greycroft.
MediumJannick Malling
Juan Felipe Campos
Juan Felipe CamposHiring@juannikin · CEO/Founder NomadApp
Congrats on raising the $9M round!! The product is beautiful. Looks like it will be a big hit with the younger crowd. Downloading now :)
Eva Reder
Eva Reder@e_reder · Growh Hacker, Traveler, Founder
Love this concept! I haven't been very involved in the stock market. The apps I've tried like eTrade or Robinhood don't get you set up and investing quickly enough. This seems like a good and enjoyable way get into the habit of trading.
