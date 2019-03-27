A fintech entering the crowded wealth management space just nabbed nearly $9 million in funding from the VCs that backed Venmo, Monzo and Acorns

Matador, a recently launched wealth management platform, announced nearly $9 million in early seed and Series A funding co-led by venture capital firms Accel and Greycroft. Matador co-founder and CEO Jannick Malling told Business Insider that the company will cater to younger, first-time investors by offering a community for them to interact with.