Home
→
Mat-cha
Mat-cha
Keep your free Heroku app awake forever
Web App
Productivity
+ 2
According to the Heroku pricing your Free apps sleep after 30 minutes of inactivity. This can cause certain issues. So Mat-cha. It's a super easy tool that keeps your free heroku app Active Free Forever!
Discussion
Atiksh Srivastava
Mat-cha a super easy tool that keeps your free heroku app Active Free Forever! So no need of using paid dynos!!!
