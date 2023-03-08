Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MastoMetrics
MastoMetrics

MastoMetrics

Simple, free and fair analytics for Mastodon

Free
Embed
Gain insight into the growth of your Mastodon account and posts perform well and how many interactions you get. Available for free in a simple and intuitive interface. MastoMetrics respects users' privacy and only tracks public data after opt-in.
Launched in Social Media, Analytics by
MastoMetrics
Relicx
Relicx
Ad
Test your application autonomously using real user sessions

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"While I think the app covers the basic needs for Mastodon related statistics, I'm already getting feedback and suggestion to add more features for 'pro' users. If you're an avid Mastodon user, what would you like to see?"

MastoMetrics
The makers of MastoMetrics
About this launch
MastoMetrics
MastoMetricsSimple, free and fair analytics for Mastodon
0
reviews
5
followers
MastoMetrics by
MastoMetrics
was hunted by
Robert van Hoesel
in Social Media, Analytics. Made by
Robert van Hoesel
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
MastoMetrics
is not rated yet. This is MastoMetrics's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#54
Week rank
#239