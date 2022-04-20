Sign In
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Mastodon for Android
Mastodon for Android
Decentralized social network now officially on Android
🏷 Free
Android
+ 2
#4 Product of the Day
Today
Mastodon, the largest decentralized social network to-date is now officially on Android with a new, polished app and improved onboarding experience. Signing up and finding interesting content on the fediverse has never been easier!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
Have you used Mastodon for Android?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review