Liam Boogar
Hunter
🤔 Why should only famous professions get their own Masterclass? Where's the masterclass for SaaS jobs - sales enablement, marketing operations, product marketer? At the beginning of 2020, hot off the release of Onboarding Joei, that's the question we asked ourselves. In February, we recorded a pilot episode with the Steph Curry of sales enablement, Google's Brendan McGeever. We began reaching out to SaaS founders, executives, leaders & all-stars and promised each of them that we'd fly them to Paris or fly to them to record the definitive masterclass of their profession. Of course, we know what happened next - as the whole world began to shut down, we shelves the MasterSaaS project. This Summer, as our team begins to think about what's next, we wanted to share with you what could've been. Perhaps one day we'll find a way to spin the project back up - but until then, enjoy MasterSaaS!
Maker
Maker
