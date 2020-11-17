mastermind.vision

discussion
Tolga Cavdar
Makerproduct designer. front-end developer.
Do you remember the excitement you felt like back in the old days? There is something wrong these days. There is a lot of noise everywhere… Every day, hundreds of products, tweets, designs, ideas, discussions, emails... We no longer care about most of them. Do you remember the last product that excited you? Yes, there are many different platforms to follow new products and interesting topics. ...but how many of them can you check in depth on a daily basis? You've probably come across products that are over-popularised on Twitter or you are browsing the products featured today on Product Hunt. Don't blame yourself. You can't be expected to be able to do anything else in the system we live in. We all have tasks to work on and our time is valuable. I have been aware of the same problem for several years. The existing platforms are inadequate now and I couldn't find the passion I was looking for. I'm looking for the excitement and passion I felt in my childhood. For this reason I created mastermind to keep up with the overwhelming content flow and filter out the unnecessary contents for you. Mastermind regularly compiles the most passionate, interesting and usable content in the field of design, art, front-end and product. Mastermind values your creativity and knows that the inspiration is vital for creators. Instead of letting you get lost on websites that encourage “content-consume” culture, we handpick the best content for you and therefore we offer different pricing options for different needs. Now it's up to you what to do with it :) As part of this community, we can shape our own futures together and feel the passion and excitement we seek.
well it feels natural, the platform is lovely, would be better if there's any newsletter though
@nusususuzu good to hear, thanks nusu! :) I'll activate the newsletter this week