Mastermind
Build habits by using the addictive powers of social media.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Maker
German Espitia
Hello everybody! Mastermind is an app to help people build habits by leveraging the same addictive powers of social media (dopamine, social validation, gamification, etc) I'be been building habit apps for 5 years now and this is my latest attempt to get people doing more. You can read the story here: https://medium.com/@espitia7/one... If you have any questions, let me know!
Great habit building app! Helps me stay accountable with my friends. Highly recommended!
The app seems useful. Are you guys planning for Android/Web version of this?
