Mastermind

Mastermind

Build habits by using the addictive powers of social media.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Mastermind is an app helps you build habits by leveraging the same addictive powers of social media. More than an app - it is a place on the internet for communities to do any habit together.
German Espitia
German Espitia
Maker
Hello everybody! Mastermind is an app to help people build habits by leveraging the same addictive powers of social media (dopamine, social validation, gamification, etc) I'be been building habit apps for 5 years now and this is my latest attempt to get people doing more. You can read the story here: https://medium.com/@espitia7/one... If you have any questions, let me know!
Upvote (1)Share
Regi
Regi
So excited to try this! I need this in my life.
Upvote (1)Share
Pacho Rivera
Pacho Rivera
Great habit building app! Helps me stay accountable with my friends. Highly recommended!
UpvoteShare
Pratyush Singh
Pratyush Singh
The app seems useful. Are you guys planning for Android/Web version of this?
UpvoteShare