Mastering Web Development

An e-book to help you get started in web development

‘Mastering Web Development’ is a realistic guide on how to get started and quickly dive into the real world of web development.

Have a look at a unique approach towards web development and feel confident with the technologies and coding methods you choose.

Owen Far
Hey everyone! I'm so happy to finally release this eBook in the wild. It's been a long, pleasant, and a tough journey to reach this point 🙂 Let me know if you have any questions about anything related with the website or the book itself. I'm always happy to help! The book is on a discount period until the end of this month 🥳 Your feedback is highly appreciated 🙌
