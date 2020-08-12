Master for Figma

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Gleb Sabirzyanov
Maker
I made Master, because I wanted to turn a bunch of objects into the instances of one component and not lose overrides. The reaction to my initial demo was astonishing so I did more work and made it applicable in the infinite amount of situations. You can not only create a component from multiple objects in one click now, but also attach objects to an existing component, use that to clone the component or to move it to a different file... By the way moving the component is probably one of the most long-awaited features for Figma — not possible natively yet. Watch the tutorial to learn what things Master will enable you to do: https://dominate.design/video Or play with this interactive guide to learn in practice: https://dominate.design/guide All feedback is greatly appreciated!
Upvote (2)Share
Amazing plugin that made my work easier and more orderly!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@olesya_san thank you, Olesya, for helping me beta-test it when I was just starting to build it, and for staying an active user!
UpvoteShare
Really useful plugin for Figma! Thanks!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@new_user_127aa8cce5 thank youuuuuu!
UpvoteShare