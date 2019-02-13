Log InSign up
Massless Pen

A pen for drawing in virtual reality

An intuitive, precise and flexible 3D pen for sketching, modelling, review and animation inside and outside of XR.

Massless raises $2M to build an Apple Pencil for virtual realityDespite all of the VR overhyping, for those observing from the inside, the capabilities are still uncharted. VR as a creative medium has probably been one of the more entrancing use cases since the first high-end headsets launched. Products like Google's Tilt Brush isolated impossible use cas...
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What an interesting concept, there are so many use cases for something like this. Imagine working on an architecture concept in 3D VR space!
Jeremy Bauer
Jeremy Bauer · Writer + Arts Instructional Designer
The idea is really cool, but I’m not seeing any examples of it working. Even in the video you see someone using it and drawing in the air, but they aren’t wearing any kind of VR set and you don’t see the resulting VR drawing. It’s just a guy waving a pen in the air. Static images of VR drawings would even be good. Maybe I’m missing something?
