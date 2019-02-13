Massless Pen

An intuitive, precise and flexible 3D pen for sketching, modelling, review and animation inside and outside of XR.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What an interesting concept, there are so many use cases for something like this. Imagine working on an architecture concept in 3D VR space!
Jeremy Bauer@barnabybones · Writer + Arts Instructional Designer
The idea is really cool, but I’m not seeing any examples of it working. Even in the video you see someone using it and drawing in the air, but they aren’t wearing any kind of VR set and you don’t see the resulting VR drawing. It’s just a guy waving a pen in the air. Static images of VR drawings would even be good. Maybe I’m missing something?
