This is the latest launch from massCode
See massCode’s previous launch →
massCode 3.0
massCode 3.0
A free and open source code snippet manager for developers
A code snippet manager for developers that helps you conveniently organize pieces of code and have quick access to them.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Notes
by
massCode
About this launch
massCode
Boost your productivity
8
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
massCode 3.0 by
massCode
was hunted by
Anton Reshetov
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Notes
. Made by
Anton Reshetov
. Featured on August 22nd, 2022.
massCode
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on January 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#17
