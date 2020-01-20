Discussion
Anton Reshetov
Maker
Hi there, massCode developer here. A new year with a new project! I am excited to introduce my app. The goal of creating this application was mostly my own growth as a developer. Also, I wanted this project to absorb the best of such applications already on the market (both free and paid). At the same time, I wanted this project to be an open source project. The main feature is a modern editor - Monaco, which is used in VS Code. Among the advantages of the editor are rich IntelliSense, validation for TypeScript, JavaScript, CSS, LESS, SCSS, JSON, HTML. For more productivity, Emmet was added. The next feature is the tray assistant, which can be called with the help of hotkeys, thus having quick access to the snippets collection from any application.
