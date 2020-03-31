Masks4All Profile Pic

Discussion
Lisha Li
Maker
Why Rosebud supports #masks4all : “Simple DIY masks could help flatten the curve. We should all wear them in public.“: https://www.washingtonpost.com/o... Learn more at https://masks4all.co/ "The reasons the WHO cites for its anti-mask advice are based not on science but on three spurious policy arguments. First, there are not enough masks for hospital workers. Second, masks may themselves become contaminated and pass on an infection to the people wearing them. Third, masks could encourage people to engage in more risky behavior. None of these is a good reason to avoid wearing a mask in public. Yes, there is a shortage of manufactured masks, and these should go to hospital workers. But anyone can make a mask at home by cutting up a cotton T-shirt, tying it back together and then washing it at the end of the day. Another approach, recommended by the Hong Kong Consumer Council, involves rigging a simple mask with a paper towel and rubber bands that can be thrown in the trash at the end of each day."
