Marvel's Avengers
Marvel's Avengers
The long awaited Avengers game has been announced
Xbox One
PS4
+ 1
Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where the Avengers are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation.
an hour ago
Watch the first trailer for Square Enix's Avengers, coming on May 15th, 2020
Square Enix's Avengers game finally has a trailer, revealed this evening during the publisher's E3 2019 press conference. The game was first announced two and a half years ago, when Marvel Entertainment announced it was working with Square Enix studios Crystal Dynamics, the developer behind the Tomb Raider reboot.
Square's The Avengers stars vaguely familiar versions of Marvel's iconic heroes
This evening's Square E3 press was...something. After more than an hour of Final Fantasy remasters, the publisher closed things out with far and away its most eagerly awaited game. Licensing some white hot IP, the RPG masters at Square are offering up their own take on Earth's mightiest heroes. Bay A...
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Been super excited about this for a looooooong time, although the character models and voices.. I'm not sure
1h
