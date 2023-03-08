Products
This is the latest launch from SinCode AI
See SinCode AI’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Marve Chat by SinCode AI
Ranked #13 for today
Marve Chat by SinCode AI
A Google Powered ChatGPT alternative with Prompt Library
Visit
Upvote 30
30% off annual plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Marve Chat by SinCode AI is a ChatGPT Alternative equipped with Google Search Data and advanced Prompt Library integration. Marve will guide you to create the best quality writing. Get ready to experience the future of AI chatting with Marve Chat!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
SinCode AI
About this launch
SinCode AI
Here to Boost your productivity 10x & save hours of work.
27
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
Marve Chat by SinCode AI by
SinCode AI
was hunted by
Hugo Rosensköld Stengert
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Hugo Rosensköld Stengert
and
Jack Österberg
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
SinCode AI
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on December 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
30
Comments
10
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#162
Report