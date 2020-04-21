Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andrey Troshkov
Maker
Hello everyone, my name is Andrey, I live in a distant Siberian city. I am the author of the Marsy service, which I have been developing since 2017, when I was still an html coder, I decided to automate some processes in the layout. Since then, from a set of small scripts on node.js, it has grown into a full-fledged tool for layout designers, which can serve as a good free help. Marsy allows you to get all the information you need for a comfortable layout. It works in a browser and is available absolutely free at: https://www.markupeasy.ru/ I try to develop the idea of a "tool for the people" - any user can offer their idea, and with a high probability it will be embodied in Marsy. To evaluate the service there is a test account: login: 12345 password: 12345 Thank you very much for your attention! I look forward to your feedback and discussions, I will be happy to answer your questions! andrey@markupeasy.ru www.markupeasy.ru www.facebook.com/markupeasy/ twitter.com/markupeasy
UpvoteShare