  1. Home
  2.  → Marsy

Marsy

Free online PSD file inspector for frontend developers

Marsy is an online inspector of PSD files for layout designers

It allows you to get all the information necessary for the coder’s work comfortably.

It works in a browser and is available absolutely free.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Andrey Troshkov
Andrey Troshkov
Maker
Hello everyone, my name is Andrey, I live in a distant Siberian city. I am the author of the Marsy service, which I have been developing since 2017, when I was still an html coder, I decided to automate some processes in the layout. Since then, from a set of small scripts on node.js, it has grown into a full-fledged tool for layout designers, which can serve as a good free help. Marsy allows you to get all the information you need for a comfortable layout. It works in a browser and is available absolutely free at: https://www.markupeasy.ru/ I try to develop the idea of ​​a "tool for the people" - any user can offer their idea, and with a high probability it will be embodied in Marsy. To evaluate the service there is a test account: login: 12345 password: 12345 Thank you very much for your attention! I look forward to your feedback and discussions, I will be happy to answer your questions! andrey@markupeasy.ru www.markupeasy.ru www.facebook.com/markupeasy/ twitter.com/markupeasy
UpvoteShare