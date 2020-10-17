Marshal Major IV

Marshall Major IV wireless headphones launch with an unbelievable battery life Marshall has announced its latest wireless headphones, and they come with an incredible 80-hour battery life that beats most of the best headphones of 2020 by miles. The Marshall Major IV pick up where the Major III wireless headphones left off, with what the heritage rock company describes as "an improved ergonomic design", while retaining the brand's well-known, guitar amp-inspired look.