Marshal Major IV
Marshal Major IV
Iconic Marshal headphones with 80+ hours wireless playtime
Meet Major IV, the iconic headphones from Marshall with 80+ solid hours of wireless playtime, wireless charging & a new, improved ergonomic design. With more than three full days of power, you can stop worrying about your headphones dying on you.
an hour ago
Marshall Major IV wireless headphones launch with an unbelievable battery life
Marshall has announced its latest wireless headphones, and they come with an incredible 80-hour battery life that beats most of the best headphones of 2020 by miles. The Marshall Major IV pick up where the Major III wireless headphones left off, with what the heritage rock company describes as "an improved ergonomic design", while retaining the brand's well-known, guitar amp-inspired look.
Calum Webb
Not a big fan of on-ear headphones - but with 80 hours of battery life, this is impressive!
