Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Apurv Agrawal
Huge fan of using data to make marketing/ sales 10x smarter and efficient. Also love the incredible people behind this! All the best.
Upvote (4)Share
This looks like a neat idea. How do I use with my Shopify store? Is there an implementation guide available?
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@andrei_negrau Hi Andrei! We support API based integration today - One-click Shopify integration is on the way.
@prateek_gupta8 Awesome. Which data points are you looking at to provide the personalized discounts?
UpvoteShare
Aamazing idea and great team to rely upon.
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hey PH’ers 👋, We all have received discounts 🎟 which are some times relevant but most times irrelevant/not enticing enough. This is because Ecommerce growth teams have to manually sift through numerous data points being captured for a user to understand what’s the least discount that can be given which will make them convert. We realised the opportunity to enable ecommerce growth teams deliver relevant Discount Experiences at Scale and allocate their marketing budget more efficiently to boost conversions from the same marketing budget. Today, we are launching MARS - A Budget driven Discount Optimisation platform to drive conversions by sending the least possible discount to each user. Ecommerce growth teams can now add a budget and a list of offers for a campaign audience and MARS will begin to recommend the right offer for each user based on their past and current behaviour. The growth goals you can achieve with MARS today: - Reduce Cart Abandonment - Increase the number of Repeat Orders - Increase Activation of New Users - Increase Retention of Loyal Users Please don't hesitate to post your questions and comments. We'll be around for the next couple of hours(or more if things go great 😉) and are more than happy to answer them all! Cheers 🙌🏼
Personalization via reinforcement learning is a good idea