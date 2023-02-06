Products
Home
→
Product
→
Marquiz
Ranked #5 for today
Marquiz
High conversion quiz builder
Upvote 88
At all those times your customers get muddled in options and doubts, start with a question. Marquiz lets you build quizzes and surveys to get more "high-intent" leads without increasing your ad budget.
Launched in
Marketing
by
Marquiz
About this launch
Marquiz
High conversion quiz builder
1
review
93
followers
Follow for updates
Marquiz by
Marquiz
was hunted by
Maxim Cojocaru
in
Marketing
. Made by
Maxim Cojocaru
and
Danya Musurova
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Marquiz
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Marquiz's first launch.
Upvotes
88
Comments
47
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#19
