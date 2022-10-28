Products
This is the latest launch from Marple
See Marple’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Marple for InfluxDB
Marple for InfluxDB
A InfluxDB frontend designed for engineers
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A frontend for InfluxDB with the tools that engineers need. No code, faster thanks to optimised queries, compare datasets, data exports, projects, ...
Launched in
Data & Analytics
,
Database
,
Data Visualization
by
Marple
About this launch
Marple
Time series data visualisation for engineers
1
review
124
followers
Follow for updates
Marple for InfluxDB by
Marple
was hunted by
Nero Vanbiervliet
in
Data & Analytics
,
Database
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Nero Vanbiervliet
,
Idris Abidi
,
Matthias Baert
,
Wouter-Jan Leys
and
Jan Scheers
. Featured on October 28th, 2022.
Marple
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on July 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#179
