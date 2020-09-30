  1. Home
Marpipe 1.0

The first multivariate testing platform for ad creative

Testing your ad creative is the most important thing for performance, but actually doing it sucks. Marpipe automates the entire process.
From startups to enterprises, use your assets to build/launch/analyze perfect multivariate tests & discover ads that win.
Creativity vs. Data - is it possible for marketers to have a data-driven creative strategy?Is it possible to use data to determine what our advertising creative should look like? It feels like technology has automated EVERY part of the marketing pr...
Dan Pantelo
Maker
Founder/CEO @ Marpipe, digital vandal
Hunters, I’ll be honest with you - we had an awesome creative team but no idea what we were doing when making ads. We kinda just made stuff that looked cool, and if everyone else agreed it looked good we would launch it. 🤷‍♂️ Sound familiar? Thing is, creative is (by far) the most important element to ad success. Statistically, most ads we launch don't work well. So why are we still totally shooting in the dark with NO efficient processes? Why does it feel like data science/automation has benefited every part of the marketing process EXCEPT for creative? Marpipe is 2 years in the making. We originally built it to solve our own problem as an agency, but after showing it to folks at Adobe, MediaMath, and others, we raised enough money to spend the past year building it so we can deliver it to you as a simple freemium platform (right in time for Q4!!); ✅ Using just a few creative assets, build hundreds of creatives in a multivariate grid. ✅ Launch them all to your desired level of spend (works for small OR big spenders). ✅ Find positive-outlier ads to scale. 🎉 Discover WHY your ads work at the asset-level so you can build better creative in the future. 🎉 Never make creative guesses again & stop getting crushed by creative fatigue Now trusted by creatives & marketers at companies like Segment, Tubi, and Mars, we hope you’ll take it for a spin as well and let us know what you think. Happy testing!
Andrew Gluck
Ability to create many different variants and launch them easily
Dan Pantelo
Maker
Founder/CEO @ Marpipe, digital vandal
@irrvrntvc Good TL;DR!
Olivia Wu
🎈
sometimes design
Congrats on the launch. Looks incredible!
Dan Pantelo
Maker
Founder/CEO @ Marpipe, digital vandal
@wuwu7546 Thanks Yu
