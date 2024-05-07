Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Marlee
Marlee

Marlee

Better Teams Faster with AI

Free Options
Marlee is a collaboration and performance AI that helps individuals and teams bring out the best in each other. Providing personalized insights in just minutes, making connecting, motivating, collaborating, and developing easy, right in the flow of work.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Diversity & Inclusion
 by
Marlee
PREM AI
PREM AI
Ad
Focus on your Product - We handle the AI complexities.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,127 upvotes
Marlee’s product team uses Figma for all our UI designs. Recently, the prototyping functionality has been instrumental in allowing us to gain valuable user insights before moving into development.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
GPT-4 by OpenAI
3,190 upvotes
We couldn’t have enhanced Marlee's language and reasoning capabilities without best-in-class LLMs like OpenAI's GPT-4 and GPT-4o
Canva
Canva
12,263 upvotes
Canva’s beautiful design platform is invaluable for the Marlee team's communication and collaboration via whiteboards, multimedia presentations, and content. It streamlines our creative processes.
About this launch
Marlee
MarleeHappy, productive teams use our AI
6reviews
143
followers
Marlee by
Marlee
was hunted by
Jon Whitby
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Diversity & Inclusion. Made by
Jon Whitby
,
Michelle Duval
,
Bethany Cutmore-Scott
and
Emily Willis
. Featured on May 27th, 2024.
Marlee
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. This is Marlee's first launch.
Upvotes
70
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-