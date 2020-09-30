MarkUp for Chrome

discussion
Alex Bullington
Maker
MarkUp
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Thank you to @kevin for hunting us! The MarkUp Chrome Extension is now here! With this extension, you can create a MarkUp project directly from your browser in two clicks. MarkUp will turn your URL into a canvas ready for feedback. Instantly place comments anywhere on your site and share your project with as many collaborators as you’d like. MarkUp keeps your digital feedback hosted all in one place. Best of all, it’s free to use :) The Chrome Extension is perfect for design, product, marketing, and sales teams. Anything that has a URL, simply put it into MarkUp and begin commenting. Skip the extra meetings, Zoom calls, Slack messages, email threads, and docs full of screenshots. MarkUp makes collaborating on digital content - landing pages, websites, sales collateral, SaaS products, anything - incredibly seamless. We’d love for you to check it out and hear your thoughts! Happy commenting!
I've been using MarkUp for a while and was very happy with it. But now with that Chrome extension, it's just pure awesomeness. Great job guys!
