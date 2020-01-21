Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Anthony Garvan
Maker
Hey hunters! Thanks for checking out my newest app. I've spent many months making MarkTwo (after the kids are down 💤). MarkTwo is my second attempt at a markdown editor, and so far it's pleased early adopters. It's a progressive web app, which means it works great on desktop and mobile. It's also free and open source, and includes unlimited storage via your own Google drive. Markdown isn't for everyone, but I love how it enables powerful formatting options with minimal clutter. Whatever device you're on, MarkTwo can help keep you organized and focused on your content. I've been using MarkTwo myself for work and personal notes for months, and over that time I've added a lot of fun and useful refinements. Things like bookmarks, mentions and hashtags, reminders, easy emoji entry, offline and dark mode, and more. Try it out and let me know what you think! I hope you enjoy, and I appreciate your support ❤️
UpvoteShare