Home
Product
Marklog
Ranked #9 for today
Marklog
A minimalist tool to collect links and Twitter bookmarks
A minimalist tool to collect links and Twitter Bookmarks.
Categorise them using our AI generated tags or add your own. Come back at any time to retrieve your content with our search engine.
Store and recover knowledge for years in an organised way.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Marklog
About this launch
Marklog by
Marklog
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Ismael Miñano
,
David Torras
and
David T.
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Marklog
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Marklog's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#92
Report