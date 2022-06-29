Products
Ranked #9 for today

Marklog

A minimalist tool to collect links and Twitter bookmarks

Free
A minimalist tool to collect links and Twitter Bookmarks.

Categorise them using our AI generated tags or add your own. Come back at any time to retrieve your content with our search engine.

Store and recover knowledge for years in an organised way.
Marklog
About this launch
Marklog
A minimalist tool to collect links and Twitter Bookmarks.
Marklog by
Marklog
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Tech. Made by
Ismael Miñano
,
David Torras
and
David T.
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Marklog
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Marklog's first launch.
18
2
#9
#92