Home
→
Product
→
Marketsy.ai
Marketsy.ai
Single prompt - Single ready to go e-store
Looking to start an online store or marketplace? Marketsy.ai can whip up a complete e-commerce solution in just a few seconds via a single prompt. Say goodbye to the hassle of building your own website - let AI do the heavy lifting for you.
Launched in
SaaS
E-Commerce
by
Marketsy.ai
About this launch
Marketsy.ai
Single prompt - Single ready to go e-store
1
review
53
followers
Marketsy.ai by
Marketsy.ai
was hunted by
Igor Boky
in
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Igor Boky
and
Alexey Kramin
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Marketsy.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Marketsy.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
