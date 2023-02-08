Generate mockup image of your website on real world devices
Free
This application takes a screenshot of your website and inserts it onto a screen of real world device (computer, phone, tablet). That way, you can use this mockups for previews or as a marketing material.
"Hello everyone! I'm very happy that you have shown interest in my hobby project! As the application is still in early stages, I'm looking for any feedback I can get, so feel free to write down anything you would like to be changed, fixed or added."