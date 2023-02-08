Products
Marketron

Marketron

Generate mockup image of your website on real world devices

Free
This application takes a screenshot of your website and inserts it onto a screen of real world device (computer, phone, tablet). That way, you can use this mockups for previews or as a marketing material.
Launched in Design Tools, Marketing by
Marketron

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Hello everyone! I'm very happy that you have shown interest in my hobby project! As the application is still in early stages, I'm looking for any feedback I can get, so feel free to write down anything you would like to be changed, fixed or added."

Marketron
The makers of Marketron
About this launch
Marketron
0
reviews
6
followers
Marketron by
Marketron
was hunted by
Timotej Avsec
in Design Tools, Marketing. Made by
Timotej Avsec
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#130