MarketMuse Pro
Create predictably better content
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
33 Reviews
Noah Miller Davis
Maker
Hiring
We want to welcome you to MarketMuse Pro. This product harnesses the incredible power of MarketMuse Suite and boils it down into the essential portions for small and medium businesses to succeed in content marketing and strategy. MarketMuse Pro provides crucial insights into what and when to write, shaves hours of time off your research process, and shows you how to create predictably better content than your competitors. The power of an enterprise product packaged for everyday businesses. Content will always be a great way to reach customers and widen your funnel to grow your business today. Save time and streamline your process with MarketMuse. We have Noah, Aki, and Jeff standing by to answer any questions you might have about MarketMuse Pro.
Upvote (12)Share
What year is it – 3020? This tech is from the future. Ai driven insights on content strategy is very exciting. What's even more amazing is how accessible it is for non-enterprise businesses. Could you provide a case study of how one of your customers has used Market Muse with success?
Upvote (6)Share
@austindistel Absolutely! Check out all of our case studies at: https://blog.marketmuse.com/cont... My personal favorite is the Social Media Sharks + TomorrowSleep case study, since we show a site grow 100X, from 4k inbounds leads/mo to 400k inbounds within a year
Upvote (6)Share
These guys are so good at this. Tough time to launch a product, but this one is absolutely worth checking out.
Upvote (5)Share
@crestodina Thanks Andy! It's a great time for content. A lot of people are working remote, so they're reading and writing. Perfect time for some AI-led assistance!
Love this team! @akibalogh is a machine! 👏🏻
@absurdlab Thanks Pablo! You are. I thought about you when I used HotelTonight yesterday. And I used Drift today -- so your work has made quite the impact on me!
Upvote (1)Share
How long and how much is the free trial good for?
Maker
Hiring
@basicbonsai the trial is not time limited, but limited by actions. In every trial you currently get 7 queries (a research, compete or optimize "report"), a trial content inventory and a MarketMuse Content Brief. However long it takes you to consume all of that content marketing gold is up to you.
@basicbonsai @gentle the automated content briefs are smoking 🔥!
Maker
Hiring
@hamletbatista thank you! We devoted a lot of time to this experience!
@basicbonsai @gentle @hamletbatista Agreed Hamlet. It's amazing!