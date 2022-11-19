Products
This is the latest launch from MakerBox
See MakerBox’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Marketing Week Challenge 2.0
Ranked #4 for today
Marketing Week Challenge 2.0
Boost your marketing in 7 days
Free
Free and actionable challenge for Startup Founders! Improve your positioning, build your audience, and get more paying customers. Seven days - Seven marketing topics #marketingweekchallenge 🧲
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
by
MakerBox
About this launch
MakerBox
Marketing tools for Entrepreneurs
20
reviews
1.7K
followers
Marketing Week Challenge 2.0 by
MakerBox
was hunted by
Dan Kulkov
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
. Made by
Dan Kulkov
and
Sveta Bay
. Featured on November 21st, 2022.
MakerBox
is rated
5/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on June 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
116
Comments
95
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#4
