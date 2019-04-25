Marketing Teams of The Future
A book for marketers wanting to future-proof content teams
The Marketing Teams of the Future is an ebook that navigates content marketing’s journey from the early beginnings and dives into a profound analysis of today’s industry. The book is free to download for everyone in every format.
Vlad Calus
I started writing this book out of need and passion for content marketing evolution and future. As a writer who’s been published in dozens of blogs & publications like Social Media Examiner, WeRSM, Entrepreneur, Freshdesk and others, I can relate to the issues faced today. I believe there’s an urgent need to understand the marketing industry better from top to bottom. Efficiency is an issue that’s becoming more and more pressing and we need help in crafting the future of marketing teams. And that’s exactly what I did. The book is divided into three chapters: 🤓 The past, a brief history of marketing from a millennial dropout’s perspective 🤔 The present, analysis of the biggest marketing f*ck ups and how others succeed 🚀 The future, how marketing teams need to adapt their workflow to be prepared for what’s coming Enjoy, and let me know what you think in the comments👇
Catrina Silova
Been waiting for this book so much! Knowing Planable, this will definitely be a great read
Daniil Kopilevych
This stuff is super interesting to read and actually useful, especially Chapter 3 about the future of marketing teams. Congrats on the work you've done.
Alin B
This will be a great read this Easter holiday! Looks awesome so far! Great job!
Nikolay Tsenkov
Just finished watching the Mad Men show and I was absolutely blown away how sophisticated advertising already was in the 60's. Can't wait to get a weekend off and read the history section of the book and see how did things evolve.
Vlad Calus
@nikolaytsenkov I literally dedicated a chapter on Mad Man on hope you'll enjoy seeing your favourite characters in the book 😍
