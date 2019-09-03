Marketing Budgets 2020
Research on budgets and effectiveness of marketing channels.
Pavlo Pedenko
“Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted – the trouble is, I don’t know which half.” (c) John Wanamaker, US department store merchant Every marketer is familiar with this famous quote by John Wanamaker, who said it 100 years ago. And it still makes sense, unfortunately. Although modern marketing professionals are armed with a variety of tools to analyze their activities across any channels or media type, most of them still struggle to show a clear path from marketing tactics to ROI. Growth Marketing Stage designed Marketing Budgets report to help marketers make better decisions when they create their marketing budgets for 2020. It is based on a survey of almost 300 company and agency marketers. You can download it for free.
@yaroslav_s @pavlo_pedenko as always very nice work guys!! 💪🏻
Great stuff! Thanks for sharing this for free
Thanks for sharing! Already downloaded a report and can't wait to deep dive into it.