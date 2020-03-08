Discussion
Satwik Bardhan
Maker
Big Thank You for checking out MarketCue! Know when it matters - MarketCue is a near real-time alerting app providing price change notifications on global markets including stocks, mutual funds and indices. We built MarketCue keeping one thing in mind – Simplicity. With MarketCue’s simple interface, you can create alerts on the global securities you want to track, with just a few taps. How we differentiate from existing trading platform-based notifications (TD, Schwab, etc.)? – Getting straight to helping you monitor your stocks by setting the alerts gives you the speed of the experience. Whether you’re a trader or a non-professional, you’ll want to use this app because it cuts out all the flashy numbers, charts and the glut of information found on the financial apps. (Try it, you’ll know!) What’s next for the MarketCue platform: We want to eventually incorporate alerts for other securities (like forex, cryptocurrencies) in our platform. We also have a list of advanced trigger conditions that we want to prioritize and implement in the app. Your feedback is very important to us. It helps us improve to provide you a better experience. So, don’t forget to leave your feedback in the app or here via chat. We want to hear what you want. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR ALL YOUR UPVOTES. MUCH APPRECIATED.
