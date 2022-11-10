Products
Marketbase
Ranked #14 for today
Marketbase
Proactively monitor marketplace conversations
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Marketbase is how teams within fast growing marketplaces effortlessly monitor conversations to prevent platform leakage, identify problematic users, and increase trust & safety within their community.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Operations
by
Marketbase
About this launch
Marketbase
Proactively monitor marketplace conversations
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Marketbase by
Marketbase
was hunted by
Jordan Isip
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Operations
. Made by
Jordan Isip
and
Carlos Rodriguez-Rosario
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
Marketbase
is not rated yet. This is Marketbase's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#203
