Home
→
Product
→
Markers for Product Hunt
Ranked #8 for today
Markers for Product Hunt
Add "mark as seen" buttons to Product Hunt
Visit
Upvote 4
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Markers is a browser extension that adds "mark as seen" buttons to a few different websites. In the most recent version, we launched a new marker that let's you track products you have seen on Product Hunt.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Product Hunt
by
Markers for Product Hunt
About this launch
Markers for Product Hunt
Add "mark as seen" buttons to Product Hunt
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Markers for Product Hunt by
Markers for Product Hunt
was hunted by
Matt Daneshvar
in
Browser Extensions
,
Product Hunt
. Made by
Matt Daneshvar
. Featured on December 31st, 2022.
Markers for Product Hunt
is not rated yet. This is Markers for Product Hunt's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#147
