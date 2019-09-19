Markdown Tables

Discussion
Matthew Kennard
Maker
I created this app after being frustrated at a lack of support for tables in top iOS writing apps. There are so many fantastic apps for iPhone and iPad which allow you to use Markdown for blogging, writing books and taking notes - none of those I used gave you an easy way to create tables. This pushed me to fill this gap with an app I could use alongside my favorite iOS writing environment when ever I need to create a new table or edit an existing one. I've released this app to help other writers and fans of Markdown.
