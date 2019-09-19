Log InSign up
Markdown Tables

Create and edit Markdown tables on iPhone

Stop getting frustrated when you need a table in your document! Create tables for use in your favorite Markdown writing app with Markdown Tables.
Markdown iOS writing apps don't give you an easy way to create and edit tables. Markdown Tables is here to help.
Markdown TablesThere are many fantastic iOS writing apps. Most of these use Markdown, and whilst that may sound complicated it is actually really easy. Many people use apps such as iA Writer, Drafts, Day One, Simplenote, ... who don't classify themselves as computer geeks but regular people who want to get something written.
Matthew Kennard
Matthew Kennard
Maker
I created this app after being frustrated at a lack of support for tables in top iOS writing apps. There are so many fantastic apps for iPhone and iPad which allow you to use Markdown for blogging, writing books and taking notes - none of those I used gave you an easy way to create tables. This pushed me to fill this gap with an app I could use alongside my favorite iOS writing environment when ever I need to create a new table or edit an existing one. I've released this app to help other writers and fans of Markdown.
