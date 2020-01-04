Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Markdown New Tab
Markdown New Tab
Write notes in Markdown directly in the 'New Tab' page
Firefox Extensions
Chrome Extensions
+ 5
Markdown New Tab
is a replacement for the default browser
New Tab
page. You can take down
notes
🗒️, create
checklists
☑️ etc., and all other Markdown frills!
Your notes, revision history and settings will be
synced between all your browser instances
.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send