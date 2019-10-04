Markdown Editor
Hello Hunters 👋🏻 Markdown Editor is a modern, opensource and developer friendly WYSIWYG editor, which features a web version and a native standalone version for mac,windows and linux os. ✨Features 👆One Click Licence, Contribution Guidelines Export 💾Load and Save Markdown to Indexed DB 🚀Copy/Download Markdown with one-click 🌟Auto Save for Markdowns 🌓Dark/Light Mode 🎎Resizable Split UI ✨Assist for Inserting Images/Link 🚅Save Frequently used Contributing Guidelines/Contributors/Licence on to local storage 📬Opens the recent file, that you were editing on resuming ⚛️ Electron & PWA app for offline use 🔌 No Internet 📖 OpenSource
