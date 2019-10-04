Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Markdown Editor

Markdown Editor

Clean, modern & open-source WYSIWYG markdown editor

#4 Product of the DayToday
📖 Markdown Editor
⚡Creating markdown made easy!!
Modern, clean and opensource feature rich Markdown Editor.
Try it on web / also Available for Mac, Windows and Linux as standalone application.
🚀#2 Made an OpenSource Markdown Editor ✨(PWA+Electron+Angular+Indexed DB)🎉.This is my second opensource project, after Paper ,which is a note-taking app with "networkless" sharing. You can check out the app here. Paper About Markdown Editor, i have posted an article about paper on dev.to and also made a listing on product hunt.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jithin P
Jithin P
Maker
Hello Hunters 👋🏻 Markdown Editor is a modern, opensource and developer friendly WYSIWYG editor, which features a web version and a native standalone version for mac,windows and linux os. ✨Features 👆One Click Licence, Contribution Guidelines Export 💾Load and Save Markdown to Indexed DB 🚀Copy/Download Markdown with one-click 🌟Auto Save for Markdowns 🌓Dark/Light Mode 🎎Resizable Split UI ✨Assist for Inserting Images/Link 🚅Save Frequently used Contributing Guidelines/Contributors/Licence on to local storage 📬Opens the recent file, that you were editing on resuming ⚛️ Electron & PWA app for offline use 🔌 No Internet 📖 OpenSource
UpvoteShare