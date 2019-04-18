Write your post in markdown on medium, click publish and ta-da it works, you have no created a post in markdown on medium
Eddie HsuMaker@eddiehsu · Build apps with love
I like Medium because of its simple design, many excellent stories and the reward for writers. However, there is a critical defect in Medium for me: it does not support Markdown. Therefore, I develop Markdium to help me and other people who try to write Medium post with Markdown. Briefly, Markdium can convert your code block to gist file, and automate embeded in Medium post. Nevertheless to say, Markdium also supports other embedded platforms, such as image, youtube, facebook and so on. Give it a try!
