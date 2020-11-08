  1. Home
Markably

Cross-platform Markdown editor

Markably is an elegant rich text editor with full markdown support.
Built for writing blog posts, webpages, technical documentation, or to simply keep some notes.
Matthew Mullin
Maker
🎈
Professional dabbler
For those looking for an online Markdown editor with cross platform support coming soon. https://markably.io We are still in active development so any feedback would be welcome
Stowe Boyd
Lacks tables and checklists at present. Not even close to Typora.
Matthew Mullin
Were still in early development. Features like this are on our roadmap to be released in the near future.
SJ
Lol that seems needlessly mean-spirited for something offered for free 😫
Himujjal Upadhyaya
🎈
I currently use Typora. What are the differences? Is this an electron application?
Matthew Mullin
We do not use electron in order to remain as lightweight as possible (~4mb installer vs electrons 150 mb). The main advantage vs Typora is that we also include an Online Editor so your notes can be updated wherever you are.
