For those looking for an online Markdown editor with cross platform support coming soon. https://markably.io We are still in active development so any feedback would be welcome
Lacks tables and checklists at present. Not even close to Typora.
Were still in early development. Features like this are on our roadmap to be released in the near future.
I currently use Typora. What are the differences? Is this an electron application?
We do not use electron in order to remain as lightweight as possible (~4mb installer vs electrons 150 mb). The main advantage vs Typora is that we also include an Online Editor so your notes can be updated wherever you are.