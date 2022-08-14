Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mark And Scribble
Mark And Scribble
Annotate on screen with ease
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Mark And Scribble is a macOS application which helps the user to annotate anywhere on the mac's screen. It can be used while presentation, video tutorials, screen recordings to draw the audience attention.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Mark And Scribble
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Mark And Scribble
Annotate on screen with ease
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Mark And Scribble by
Mark And Scribble
was hunted by
Dharasis Behera
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Dharasis Behera
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
Mark And Scribble
is not rated yet. This is Mark And Scribble's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#27
Report