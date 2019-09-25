Log InSign up
Mario Kart Tour

The Nintendo classic races onto mobile

Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses!
Mario Kart Tour launches with subscription option priced the same as Apple ArcadeMario Kart Tour is finally available to download on iOS and Android today, marking the long-awaited debut of Nintendo's kart racer on mobile devices. The release date was revealed a month ago, but what wasn't known until now was that the game has an optional "Gold Pass" subscription.
Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Tour' is out now for iPhone and iPadMario Kart Tour, Nintendo's latest mobile game, is now available on iOS for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The game, like Nintendo's other iOS releases, is free-to-play with in-app purchases (in-game currency called 'rubies') that you use for upgrades and unlocks. Players imme...
Discussion
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Pro
Mario Kart! So much nostalgia.
Lanre Akinyemi
Lanre Akinyemi
Pro
Instant download!
