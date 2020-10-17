  1. Home
Find Marin County services, restaurants, shops, and more operating during the Covid-19 pandemic. You can also discover and post Marin based specials, events, services, resources, and business updates. Let's keep Marin businesses afloat in their time of need!
jake counsell
Maker
creative director / product designer
I've designed, and built this platform from the ground up purely because I love Marin county and refuse to let another Marin based business close their doors. It seems like every month a new batch of businesses close permanently and that breaks my heart. A lot of the features are still rough and I have a lot of refinements to make but please let me know if you have any questions? We're also almost finished with our Iphone app.
