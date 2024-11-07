Launches
marimo
The next-generation Python notebook
marimo
is an open-source notebook for Python and SQL, designed from the ground up for working with data — run reproducible experiments, version with git, share as interactive web apps, and execute as scripts, all in a modern, AI-powered editor.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
Myles Scolnick
and
Akshay Agrawal
. Featured on November 19th, 2024.
