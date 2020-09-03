Marimba
Team collaboration platform
discussion
Mingtian Yu
Maker
@Kevin Thanks for hunting us. Really appreciate it! Hello Product Hunt friends! We are the Marimba product team, and it is very nice to meet everyone here. Since October last year, we have been working really hard on Marimba, which is a virtual workspace for users to collaboratively collect information, discuss ideas, and eventually form insights to guide their work, all in one place. For individual users, we've seen people use Marimba to keep all their research references and stay organized. For teams, users utilize collaboration features in Marimba to review design document, conduct Agile meetings, coordinate a marketing campaign, or even hold team building events. Go to our homepage (www.marimba.team) and give it a try. New users signing up today, and today only, will enjoy LIFETIME FREE access to all features in Marimba. You are also welcome to join our Slack channel (https://join.slack.com/t/marimba...) and interact with us and of course other Marimbists. Thank you Product Hunt again, we look forward to meeting everybody on Marimba! Marimba Team
