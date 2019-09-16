Discussion
Jennifer Greenberg
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, Jen & Sarah here. We are the founders of Marigold. We first met while working at MTV years ago, and built Marigold to be the go-to place for women to get a boost of confidence in any part of their lives. We've teamed up with 35+ amazing confidence coaches who deliver bite-sized audio sessions on topics relating to career, relationships, personal growth, motherhood, body image, finances, health & wellness and more. We're excited to launch today and help women everywhere unleash their full potential. We hope you enjoy the app and we'd love to answer any questions!
So thrilled to be sharing this app for women, by incredibly inspiring women. Confidence is huge area that I work with clients around and I will certainly be sharing it worldwide. I'm so excited to integrate this into my lifestyle too <3
Highly recommend this app! The sessions are the perfect amount of time when you're on the go and want some inspiration. Very excited to add this to my morning routine
@rebecca_smith8 Thanks for the kind words and support, Rebecca!
Very excited to use and share this new app- it looks like it has a broad appeal for all women!
@michellemartin Thank you so much, Michelle!
Fantastic tool for women of all ages. I mentor many young females entering the workforce and the app is going to propel their confidence in multiple area! I can't wait to spread the word! I personally have found this app to be my daily support of confidence!
@jean_stefanski Thanks Jean! We're so glad you are enjoying the app.