This is the latest launch from Kudos
See Kudos's previous launch
MariaGPT by Kudos

MariaGPT by Kudos

Get answers to all your credit card questions with AI power

Free
Embed
We're excited to introduce MariaGPT, our personalized AI-powered assistant that answers all your credit-card questions. Stop wasting time endlessly searching on Google or bugging your friends.

You've got the questions. MariaGPT has the answers.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Virtual Assistants
 +1 by
Kudos
About this launch
Kudos
KudosBoost your credit card rewards by 2X + one-click checkout
30reviews
654
followers
MariaGPT by Kudos by
Kudos
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Virtual Assistants. Made by
Tikue Anazodo
,
Ahmad Ismail
and
Brian Yip
. Featured on August 19th, 2023.
Kudos
is rated 5/5 by 30 users. It first launched on March 16th, 2023.
