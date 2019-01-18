Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Margin

Margin

An email alias to stop spam once and for all

#3 Product of the DayToday

Brands love to email you. With Margin, apply filters to those incoming emails so you only get the ones you really want in your normal inbox.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Jennifer Wei
Jennifer Wei
Makers
Scott Taylor Howard
Scott Taylor Howard
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Mark O'Nolan@marky_nolan · Indie Hacker, Growth at Codegiant.io
Nice one. Let's fight email spam together 😉
Upvote ·
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!😊 Will check it out! Never use alias but seems very useful in fighting spam
Upvote ·
Anna Filou
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer, Illustrator
That seems nice! But why is it an iOS only app? It could be a website, or better yet a PWA. Since it lets you create an email alias, it should not be bound to an app in my opinion.
Upvote ·