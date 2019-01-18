Brands love to email you. With Margin, apply filters to those incoming emails so you only get the ones you really want in your normal inbox.
Mark O'Nolan@marky_nolan · Indie Hacker, Growth at Codegiant.io
Nice one. Let's fight email spam together 😉
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!😊 Will check it out! Never use alias but seems very useful in fighting spam
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Web Designer, Illustrator
That seems nice! But why is it an iOS only app? It could be a website, or better yet a PWA. Since it lets you create an email alias, it should not be bound to an app in my opinion.
